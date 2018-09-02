Philippine ferry catches fire; all 124 passengers and crew safe, says coast guard

MANILA (XINHUA) - A passenger ferry with 124 people on board caught fire on Sunday (Sept 2) near Argao in Cebu province in the central Philippines, a Philippine Coast Guard spokesman said.

Armand Balilo said all the ship's 97 passengers and 27 crew made it to safety after a rescue operation launched by the Coast Guard.

Balilo said the incident happened around 10am when fire engulfed the MV Lite Ferry 28 about 300 metres from Taloot Wharf.

The ferry, which left Tagbilaran City in nearby Bohol province around 8am, was approaching Cebu when the incident occurred, he added.

He said the fire was put out more than four hours later. Investigators are looking into the cause of the accident.