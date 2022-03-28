Philippine Coast Guard accuses China ship of risking collision

MANILA • The Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) has accused its Chinese counterpart of steering one of its ships within metres of a Philippine patrol vessel in the disputed South China Sea, breaking international rules and risking a collision.

The incident happened on March 2 near the contested Scarborough Shoal - one of the region's richest fishing grounds and a flashpoint between the two countries - but was made public only yesterday.

It was the fourth time in the past year that a Chinese coast guard vessel had conducted "close distance manoeuvring" near the shoal, the PCG said in a statement.

China seized Scarborough from the Philippines in 2012 following a tense stand-off.

The South-east Asian country continues to patrol the waters around the shoal, which is inside its exclusive economic zone.

"The behaviour of the involved (Chinese coast guard) vessels increased the risk of collision with four of our capital ships," said Admiral Artemio Abu, chief of the PCG.

The PCG said the Chinese vessel came within about 19m of its patrol boat, which was in "clear violation" of the 1972 International Regulations for Preventing Collisions at Sea.

The PCG has referred the matter to the Philippine Foreign Ministry, which recently summoned China's ambassador over a separate incident involving a Chinese navy ship "lingering" in the Philippines' archipelagic waters.

Adm Abu said his agency was under government orders to maintain patrols near Scarborough Shoal, where Filipino fishermen continue to fish.

There was no immediate comment from the Chinese Embassy or the Philippine Foreign Ministry.

Tensions between Manila and Beijing over the South China Sea, which China claims almost in its entirety, have intensified in the final year of Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte's term in office.

Beijing has ignored a 2016 international tribunal decision that declared its historical claim over most of the South China Sea to be without basis.

Mr Duterte set aside the ruling in exchange for promises of trade and investment, which critics say have not materialised. But last November he hardened his stance, expressing outrage after Chinese coast guard ships fired water cannon at Philippine boats.

This latest incident comes on the eve of the biggest war games between the Philippines and the United States. Recent manoeuvres between the long-time allies have focused on potential conflict in the South China Sea, where Brunei, Malaysia, Taiwan and Vietnam also have competing claims.

