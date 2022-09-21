Philippine activists vow to 'never forget' Marcos-era abuses

MANILA - Activists vowed Wednesday to "never forget" the human rights abuses under the former dictator Ferdinand Marcos, as they marked 50 years since he placed the Philippines under martial rule that lasted for nearly nine years.

Amnesty International estimates thousands of people were killed and tens of thousands tortured and imprisoned after Marcos imposed martial law on Sept 21, 1972, unleashing security forces on rivals, critics and dissidents.

Marcos lifted martial law in 1981, but his one-man rule persisted till he was toppled from power by a bloodless "People Power" revolt in 1986, and his family was chased into exile.

Marcos' son and namesake is now president of the Philippines, and campaigners have urged him to recognise the violence.

"The Marcoses need to at least acknowledge their role in those dark days," said Mr Carlos Conde, a researcher for Human Rights Watch, as activists and victims marked the 50th anniversary of the start of martial law.

"Without truth-telling, without the space for Filipinos to understand and accept what happened during martial law, we can never find closure, we can never move forward," he said.

No true reckoning

Half a century after martial law began, 11,103 people have been officially recognised as victims of torture, killings, enforced disappearances and other abuses. They have been compensated with some of the wealth, estimated to be in the billions of dollars, stolen by Marcos and his wife Imelda.

But human rights groups say there has never been a true reckoning of the abuses - or those responsible held to account.

After Marcos' death in 1989, the Marcoses returned to the Philippines and began a remarkable political comeback that culminated with Mr Ferdinand Marcos Jr's victory in the May 9 presidential election.

His landslide win was helped by a massive online misinformation campaign that portrayed the Marcos clan in a positive light and whitewashed abuses and corruption during the dictatorship.

Martial law victims and activists have described the Marcos regime as "one of the darkest periods" in the country's history. They accuse Mr Marcos Jr and his supporters of distorting the facts about martial law and falsely portraying it as a "golden age" for the Philippines.

"There are young Filipinos who are interested in learning what really happened in spite of many others who were really blinded," said former political prisoner Bonnie Ilagan, who spent two years in jail where he was repeatedly tortured. "The fight continues. We must never forget."