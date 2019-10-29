Pakatan Harapan may lose by-election votes over broken pledges

Fisherman Ee Twan Keong may vote for the opposition Barisan Nasional (BN) in Johor's Tanjung Piai by-election next month, citing his disappointment with the ruling coalition's unfulfilled promises and ''ridiculous'' policies.

One issue that upset Mr Ee, 37, was the decision by Pakatan Harapan (PH) not to recognise the Chinese- language, secondary-level United Examination Certificate qualification - a move promised in the coalition's May 9 election manifesto last year.

Then came the controversy over the teaching of Arabic calligraphy known as khat in schools, a move he sees as a gateway to the further Islamisation of Muslim-majority Malaysia.

''I voted for change in last year's general election because I was fed up with the level of corruption and the racial-religious issues being played up. Now I see things have not improved; the government seems keen to blame the previous administration instead of focusing on governing,'' he told The Straits Times.

Sentiments like those expressed by Mr Ee have put PH on the back foot as Tanjung Piai voters go to the polls on Nov 16.

The by-election was called following the death of its Member of Parliament Md Farid Md Rafik on Sept 21 from a heart attack.

Dr Farid won the parliamentary ward by a margin of just 524 votes in the May 2018 general election, in a three-way fight against BN candidate Wee Jeck Seng and a candidate from Parti Islam SeMalaysia (PAS).

There are 52,986 voters in the constituency, with 57 per cent of them Malays, 42 per cent Chinese and 1 per cent Indian.

PH yesterday named architect Karmaine Sardini, 66, as its candidate, while BN said it will name its candidate soon.

Ms Chew Yen, a manager of a homestay in Kukup fishing village, feels that BN's Mr Wee stands a good chance of clinching the seat if he is fielded again.

''He was very personable and close to the voters. Whenever we needed help or aid, he was always available,'' she said.

Mr Wee, who was the area's twoterm MP from 2008 to 2013, said he was touched that some voters wanted him to stand again. ''Hopefully I am given the opportunity to stand again but let us wait for the formal announcement. Whatever the decision, I will abide by it,'' he told The Straits Times.

Pekan Nanas assemblyman Yeo Tung Siong, from PH's Democratic Action Party (DAP), acknowledged that the ruling coalition is at a ''disadvantage'' going into the by-election due to the Chinese community's anger over PH's broken pledges.

ELUSIVE CHANGE I voted for change in last year's general election because I was fed up with the level of corruption and the racial-religious issues being played up. Now I see things have not improved; the government seems keen to blame the previous administration instead of focusing on governing. '' FISHERMAN EE TWAN KEONG, who says he may vote for the opposition Barisan Nasional in Johor's Tanjung Piai by-election next month.

The Pekan Nanas state seat is one of two under Tanjung Piai. The other state seat is Kukup, which is held by BN.

''They feel that we (DAP) have lost our principles and direction since we became part of the government. But they have to understand, it is not easy to change something that was in place before we took over,'' he said.

He said PH is aiming to get at least 70 per cent of votes from the Chinese community, a drop from the last general election when support was more than 80 per cent.

Malay support is also not completely with PH, said Mr Yeo, citing Umno-PAS collaboration, saying that the two parties are targeting at least 40 per cent of votes from the Malay community.

Other factors that may work against PH in the polls include the opposition playing up racial-religious issues as well as recent arrests of DAP's lawmakers over alleged links to the defunct Sri Lankan separatist group, Liberation Tigers of Tamil Eelam.

But PH supporters are hopeful that the good work Dr Farid did will convince voters to give the coalition another chance.

He had requested an allocation of RM14.7 million (S$4.8 million), which included aid to build and upgrade community and school halls, upgrade fishermen's jetties as well as financial allocation to community leaders and non-governmental organisations.

''He was someone who was 'berjiwa rakyat' (has the interest of people at heart). In fact, a couple of hours before he died, he was seeing his constituents until 4.30am,'' Dr Farid's former aide Rosman Tahir said.

However, for a lot of voters, their choice will depend on the candidates selected - specifically someone local who will fight for their interests.

''Dr Farid was one of us, he heard us out and he understood our needs. We need someone like him, not an outsider who spends the majority of his or her time in Kuala Lumpur and leaves all the work to his aides,'' said small-time snacks trader Dalilah Md Som, 32.

Eileen Ng