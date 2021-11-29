PH leaders defend Anwar amid calls for him to step down

KUALA LUMPUR • Several leaders of Malaysia's opposition Pakatan Harapan (PH) alliance yesterday came to the defence of its chief Anwar Ibrahim amid continuing calls for him to step down following the drubbing at the Melaka state polls last week.

A strong hint for Datuk Seri Anwar to step aside came from Mr Anthony Loke, national organising secretary of the Democratic Action Party (DAP), a PH member with the most seats in the federal Parliament. He said the alliance might want to stop insisting that Mr Anwar is its sole candidate for the post of prime minister.

"During the May 9 (2018) election, people focused on the need for a common logo and having a prime ministerial candidate in order to inspire confidence in voters to support us. But after the May 9 election and three changes of governments, the model has changed," Mr Loke said in an interview with Astro AEC that was aired on Saturday.

Social media and online news media have also been abuzz in the past week with debate among the opposition that Mr Anwar, 74, should groom younger leaders to take over, instead of insisting that his two-decade quest to be prime minister should continue.

But several PH leaders have insisted that Mr Anwar is still the most popular opposition chief, and that the alliance needs to jointly discuss the way forward in the aftermath of the Melaka debacle.

Mr Fahmi Fadzil, communications director at Mr Anwar's Parti Keadilan Rakyat (PKR), said Mr Loke's opinion does not represent that of PH as a bloc.

Such key decisions are made by the PH presidential council and not by individuals, Mr Fahmi was reported as saying by the local media reported yesterday.

PH consists of the DAP (which has 42 seats in Parliament), PKR (35 seats) and Parti Amanah Negara (11 seats). Their top leaders are members of the PH presidential council.

"I think Anwar does not have any problem for someone else to become the opposition leader as long as the reform agenda is being fought. But which other leader has as clear a reform vision as him?" said PKR MP P. Prabakaran.

Mr Anwar last Wednesday acknowledged the calls for him to step down, but described them as an "opinion".

The Umno-led Barisan Nasional coalition won 21 of the 28 Melaka seats, amid controversy in PH when Mr Anwar fielded two former Umno leaders, and dropped a popular PKR lawmaker, Ms Ginie Lim, who was not seen to be loyal to him.

PH won only five, a sharp drop from the 15 seats it took in Melaka in the 2018 General Election. PKR also lost all its three seats.