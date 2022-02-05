PH faces uphill task in Johor polls after poor performances

Malaysia's former ruling coalition Pakatan Harapan (PH) is likely to face an uphill task in the crucial Johor legislative elections, after its successive poor performances in Melaka and Sarawak polls last year.

This in turn could intensify the scrutiny on Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim and his leadership of the coalition.

Pundits said that PH's chances look slim at the Johor elections due by next month.

A lack of unity among coalition parties in the use of logo and an anticipated low voter turnout could work against PH at a time when it is in need of a good electoral showing.

It won only five out of 28 seats in the Melaka polls in November and only two out of 82 seats at the Sarawak elections in December.

In both elections, Parti Keadilan Rakyat (PKR), a component party led by Mr Anwar, lost all of the seats it contested.

The other components of PH are Chinese-based Democratic Action Party (DAP), Parti Amanah Negara and United Progressive Kinabalu Organisation.

PKR has decided to use its own party logo instead of the coalition's logo during the Johor elections, with DAP and Amanah opting to contest under the PH banner.

"PH is in big trouble in Johor. With PKR using its own logo, the perception is that PH is not really a coalition. You can't go to an election and say that you are the opposition leader when your own party does not even use the coalition logo," said Professor James Chin, director of the Asia Institute at the University of Tasmania.

Low voter turnout is also likely to further affect PH's chances - the Melaka and Sarawak elections saw record-low turnouts of 65 per cent and 60 per cent, respectively.

A higher voter turnout - normally a result of urban or outstation voters returning home to vote - usually works in favour of PH, which has enjoyed greater support in urban areas.

A loss in Johor, however, would not immediately mean the end of Mr Anwar's leadership of PH, due to the lack of alternative leaders, analysts said.

"Anwar and his dwindling number of ardent supporters would still come out with a thousand and one excuses for him to stay on as PH leader, no matter how untenable the position becomes," said Singapore Institute for International Affairs senior fellow Oh Ei Sun.

Prof Chin said Mr Anwar seems to have "lost his political antenna" as every major decision he has taken after the collapse of the PH administration in 2020 has been "proven to be wrong".

He has attempted to become prime minister three times since the collapse of the PH administration, but without any success.

The Melaka election was the first time he had led PH to election as its main leader, after former premier Mahathir Mohamad left the coalition following the change of government in 2020.

The opposition field is also becoming more crowded, with two other opposition parties, led by leaders who were formerly PH partners, expressing their intention to contest the Johor polls. They are Parti Warisan Sabah, led by former Sabah chief minister Shafie Apdal, and Tun Dr Mahathir's Parti Pejuang Tanah Air.

The polls also mark the first time individuals aged 18 to 20 can vote in an election.

PH is negotiating with youth-based party Malaysian United Democratic Alliance (Muda) to cooperate during the polls, which will mark Muda's electoral debut.

But analysts said the jury is still out on the impact that the new voting age will have during the Johor polls. "Muda is yet to be tested as to its real electoral appeal to young voters," Dr Oh said.

Only 175,000 voters - about 7 per cent of the 2.6 million eligible voters in Johor - are aged 18 to 20.