PETRONAS to negotiate with Russia on oil deal: Malaysian Prime Minister

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Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim said PETRONAS can negotiate with Russia as Malaysia has good relations with Russia.

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KOTA BHARU, Malaysia – Petroliam Nasional (PETRONAS) will negotiate with Russia to purchase oil to ensure sufficient supplies for domestic use, says Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim.

He noted that many European and American countries that previously sanctioned Russia are now competing to buy its oil.

“Fortunately, our relations with Russia remain good. Therefore, the PETRONAS team can negotiate with them,” he told Sinar Harian during the opening ceremony of the new Sultan Ismail Petra Airport (LTSIP) terminal in Pengkalan Chepa on April 18.

Mr Anwar also revealed that early diplomatic efforts ensured Malaysian oil tankers were among the first to clear the critical Strait of Hormuz, preventing major disruptions to the national energy supply chain.

He explained that geopolitical tensions involving Iran, the United States, and Europe have directly impacted global transport, oil prices, and fertiliser supplies.

“Alhamdulillah, a PETRONAS oil tanker safely arrived at the Pengerang Integrated Complex. This delivery is vital as the refining process can only be carried out there,” he said.

He attributed the success to the government’s early engagement with Iranian leadership, which secured passage while international negotiations over the strait remained deadlocked.

Mr Anwar acknowledged that several other Malaysian vessels still face issues, including delays and damage, but efforts are underway to resolve them.

He added that the global crisis has led other countries to seek Malaysia’s cooperation, including Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese, who recently visited to discuss petrol, diesel and fertiliser supplies.

“Our priority remains domestic needs. If there is a surplus, we will help friendly nations. If not, we focus on our people first,” he stressed. THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK