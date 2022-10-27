Petronas reports fire at Johor refinery and petrochemical complex

KUALA LUMPUR - Malaysian state energy firm Petronas said a fire and explosion occurred on Thursday at the Pengerang refinery-petrochemical complex, a joint venture it operates with Saudi Aramco in the southern Malaysian state of Johor.

No casualties were reported and the incident poses no immediate threat to the surrounding communities, Petronas said in a statement.

The fire occurred at one of the interconnecting pipes at the Pengerang Integrated Complex at 1540 local time and was completely extinguished in about an hour, Petronas said.

The 300,000 barrel-per-day complex has seen such accidents before.

In March 2020, five people were killed in a fire at the complex, forcing it to close for more than two years. It restarted in May, Reuters reported.

Pengerang in located in south-east Johor, across from Pulau Tekong.