Pertamina manages to sell $1b bond offering

Indonesian state oil company Pertamina has managed to offload its US$750 million (S$1 billion) bond offering a week after global market turmoil threatened to derail the sale although demand was far from robust.

Bidders offered to buy more than 1.2 times the amount on offer, according to a banker familiar with the transaction.

The sale comes amid an emerging-markets rout and growing trade tensions between the United States and China that are unnerving global investors.

Pertamina finance director Pahala Mansury said that the bond is on a 6.5 per cent coupon rate. "We are only issuing single tranche, 30-year bonds. The size is US$750 million," he told The Straits Times last night. Bankers initially had expected Pertamina would sell $2 billion of bonds by the end of the year.

The banker who spoke on condition of anonymity said the bond was sold under par, which would consequently give investors an effective yield of more than 6.5 per cent.

He added that Pertamina could have sold US$1 billion if it wanted to pay higher borrowing costs.

The Indonesian government's 30-year bonds have a yield of 5.5 per cent.

Last week, Pertamina failed to generate enough demand for the bonds due to market volatility in the US.

There were major falls on Wall Street amid concerns about higher interest rates and weaker corporate earnings.

A Pertamina spokesman earlier told The Straits Times: "We are waiting for the market to improve."

Pertamina's not-so-smooth bond sale process highlights the challenges faced by Indonesia and other emerging markets in raising funds overseas. Trying to raise debt domestically would likely see limited investor demand.

The banker noted that "demand was there" but when investors are more wary of the risks, "any deal may not be priced".

He added that markets have gradually recovered since then.

Pertamina's bonds have been rated Baa2, or one notch above investment grade, by the Moody's ratings agency. The proceeds will be used to refinance maturing debts, fund capital spending and support daily operations.

The Baa2 rating reflects the "very high likelihood of extraordinary support from the government of Indonesia and very high inter-dependence between the two", Moody's said in a statement recently.

Pertamina is partly shouldering the fuel subsidy burden of the Indonesian government, which wants to keep petrol affordable ahead of next April's general election, even though crude oil prices are rising.

The cheapest 88 octane fuel in Indonesia sells for 6,550 rupiah (60 Singapore cents) a litre, or about half of the costs incurred by the government.

President Joko Widodo, who is seeking reelection for his second and final term in office, has not raised fuel prices at home since 2016.

Meanwhile, Indonesian state mining holding company Inalum is meeting investors in the US this week and London next week to market its US$4 billion bond offering.

It delayed these meetings by a week, again due to uncertain markets. It is raising funds to finance the acquisition of a majority stake in an American company that runs one of the world's largest gold and copper mines in Indonesia's Papua province.

Indonesia's finance ministry also plans to offer US$3 billion in bonds to global investors later this year to plug budget deficits as the country boosts infrastructure spending.