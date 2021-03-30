Pertamina hopes to restart ops at fire-struck refinery soon

JAKARTA • Indonesian state oil company Pertamina yesterday said it hoped to restore operations at its Balongan oil refinery in West Java in four or five days, as firefighters worked to extinguish a massive blaze that had broken out overnight, injuring five people.

Pertamina shut the plant and evacuated about 950 nearby residents. Videos online show huge flames engulfing the 125,000 barrels-a-day facility, while a large explosion could be heard.

CEO Nicke Widyawati said the fire was concentrated in the refinery's storage tanks and there had been no impact on the processing plant. "The main equipment at the refinery is not affected," she said, adding: "We hope the plant can be operational again soon after we put out the fire, so there are no disruptions to supply."

Pertamina expects operations can be resumed in four to five days, said company director Mulyono, who goes by one name.

The fire started just after midnight yesterday during bad weather, Pertamina said, although the cause is not yet known.

Five people were being treated in hospital for burns, a company spokesman said, adding that some were passing by the refinery when the fire broke out. No Pertamina employees were hurt.

Mr Mulyono said the company had "secure" levels of fuel stocks to supply Indonesia, including for the upcoming holiday of Eid Al-Fitr.

"There is no need for panic because stock is abundant. This is of course because demand conditions are not fully normal yet, so the stock is still very high," Mr Mulyono said.

Balongan, one of Pertamina's biggest refineries, processes crude oil from the Duri and Minas fields in Riau province and supplies fuel to Jakarta and the western regions of Java island.

Pertamina will use fuel from its other refineries in Cilacap and Tuban to provide supplies to Jakarta while Balongan is shut, Mr Mulyono said.

Ms Nicke said efforts to put out the blaze were continuing, but the fire had been contained in a small area. Television footage earlier showed a massive column of black smoke rising from the site, about 225km east of the capital Jakarta.

West Java police will help investigate the cause of the fire, police spokesman Erdi Chaniago said.

A nearby resident told Metro TV she was awoken by the pungent smell of oil fumes and saw lightning strikes in the sky.

"We smelled a strong fuel scent first, so strong that my nose hurt, while we heard lightning strikes," said Susi, who gave only one name. "Suddenly, the sky was orange."

The refinery is expected to receive about 600,000 barrels of Rabi crude from Gabon from tanker Aristodimos on April 10.

