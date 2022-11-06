Perikatan Nasional pledges graft-free government and economic recovery if it wins Malaysia election

SHAH ALAM - Perikatan Nasional (PN) on Sunday promised to create a corruption-free government that would revive Malaysia’s economy if it wins the upcoming general election.

The coalition, which comprises Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia and Parti Islam SeMalaysia, would focus on bread-and-butter issues such as creating employment opportunities and easing the rising prices of goods amid stubbornly high inflation, said its chief and former prime minister Muhyiddin Yassin.

It also pledged to create a million jobs in high-growth sectors over the next few years.

Tan Sri Muhyiddin stressed that the top agenda for the coalition is to get Malaysia’s economy back on track after the damaging fallout from the Covid-19 pandemic. This included assisting those who have fallen into poverty due to the pandemic, he said.

“We intend to make Malaysia the axis of South-east Asia in future by providing a special investment promotion fund amounting to RM5 billion (S$1.5 billion) and encouraging high-tech industries to add value and provide high-income jobs, especially for young workers,” he said when launching the manifesto ahead of the general election on Nov 19.

He also vowed to create a government with integrity, which is free from corruption, as well as ensure the independence of the judiciary, which would uphold the rule of law without political interference.

“We are the best party that offers you no corruption scandals,” he said, in an obvious reference to rival Umno whose leaders have faced dozens of graft charges in court.

“If given a mandate by the people, we will also continue to implement the National Anti-Corruption Plan, in addition to establishing an Anti-Corruption Court and enacting Acts or regulations related to political funding to strengthen the fight against corruption in this country.”

Targeting Malaysia’s new young voters, who are now eligible to vote when they reach 18 years old, Mr Muhyiddin pledged to reduce student loan repayments by 25 per cent for National Higher Education Fund Corporation (PTPTN) borrowers who graduate with upper second degrees. PTPTN is a government body that provides study loans to Malaysian university students.

He also promised to introduce interest-free housing financing programmes, especially for young families.

Should the mandate be given to PN, Mr Muhyiddin said that initiatives of the 2023 Budget, including assistance to the people and civil servants, will be implemented by the coalition.

He also said a public holiday would be declared on Nov 20 for the states of Kedah, Kelantan, Terengganu and Johor, and Nov 21 for the other states, if PN wins the election.

“This will allow outstation voters to go out to vote without having to apply for leave on Nov 20 or Nov 21,” he said.

PN will field candidates in 169 of the 222 parliamentary seats being contested in the election.