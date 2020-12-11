Perak Sultan criticises local politicians as state's chief is sworn in

KUALA KANGSAR • Perak ruler Sultan Nazrin Shah criticised the Malaysian state's assemblymen after yesterday's swearing-in ceremony of new Menteri Besar Saarani Mohamad, the third such ceremony to be held since the general election in May 2018.

Sultan Nazrin said the occasion was not something to be proud of, but was instead a reflection of failure in the history of the Perak state assembly.

"The politicians have consistently failed in securing a strong support and this may have distracted them from focusing on spending time and energy to administer the best for the people," said the ruler.

"Assemblymen were chosen by the people because they trusted them (assemblymen) to carry out the responsibility to provide services and upgrade their economy as well as their social needs.

"The people, especially the poor, are affected by the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic, where some have lost their jobs and income. The people should not be betrayed due to the influence of the emotional grudge over conservative political thinking," he said after the swearing-in ceremony.

Datuk Saarani, who is the assemblyman for Kota Tampan and chairman of Umno in Perak, was appointed after former menteri besar Ahmad Faizal Azumu was ousted in a confidence vote filed by Umno last Friday.

Datuk Seri Faizal's removal exposed a rift between Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin's Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia and Umno, who are allies in the Perikatan Nasional (PN) pact that governs in Perak state as well as at the federal level.

The alliance resolved the Perak leadership crisis on Wednesday, when its member parties agreed to back Mr Saarani as the new menteri besar and forge closer ties with each other.

"The parties agreed to strengthen cooperation between parties in the Perikatan government in Perak and at the federal level for political stability and harmony," said the joint statement issued on Wednesday by leaders from the Umno-led Barisan Nasional (BN) alliance, Bersatu and Parti Islam SeMalaysia (PAS).

It was also revealed that BN chairman Ahmad Zahid Hamidi had apologised on behalf of BN's Perak assemblymen for voting against Mr Faizal last Friday.

In the 59-seat state assembly, Umno holds 25 seats, Bersatu five, PAS three and Gerakan one, with one seat held by an independent.

Opposition coalition Pakatan Harapan holds 24 seats - comprising 16 from the Democratic Action Party (DAP), three from Parti Keadilan Rakyat and five from Parti Amanah Negara.

Last weekend, Zahid, who is also Umno president, had said it was open to working with all parties, including the opposition, to form the government in Perak.

DAP responded positively to the overture, saying it would consider teaming up with Umno, a long-standing rival, in the interests of the state.

However, with the PN pact remaining intact, Mr Saarani is now backed by a sufficient majority to govern without needing support from the opposition.

THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK