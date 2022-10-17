Perak state assembly dissolved, polls to be held with Malaysia GE

TAPAH - The Perak state legislative assembly has been dissolved to make way for the 15th General Election, said Datuk Seri Saarani Mohamad.

The Perak Mentri Besar said he had received the letter from the Sultan of Perak, Sultan Nazrin Muizzuddin Shah, to dissolve the state assembly effective immediately on Monday.

“As mentioned before, I had sought an audience with Sultan Nazrin to request to dissolve the state assembly last Wednesday.

“Therefore with great pleasure, I would like to announce that I received the letter that the Perak Ruler had consented to the request,” he said in a press conference at the Batang Padang district office.

This follows Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob’s announcement that Malaysia’s king, Sultan Abdullah Ahmad Shah, had consented to the dissolution of Parliament, paving the way for the election.

On Friday, Mr Saarani was summoned for an audience with the Perak ruler but didn’t reveal the purpose of the meeting.

Perak will join Pahang and Perlis, both states run by Barisan Nasional, to hold state polls concurrently with the coming parliamentary seat elections.

Other states where PAS or Pakatan Harapan leaders form the government have decided not to dissolve their respective state assemblies this year. THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK