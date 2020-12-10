Perak crisis resolved as Perikatan Nasional picks chief minister from Umno

Member parties of Malaysia's Perikatan Nasional pact have agreed to nominate an Umno lawmaker as the next Menteri Besar, or chief minister, of Perak, resolving the ongoing leadership crisis in the state government that was triggered by rivalries within the pact.

The Umno-led Barisan Nasional (BN) coalition, Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (Bersatu) and Parti Islam SeMalaysia (PAS) have agreed on Perak Umno chief Saarani Mohamad as their pick following a meeting yesterday, said a joint statement issued by BN secretary-general Annuar Musa, Bersatu secretary-general Hamzah Zainuddin and PAS secretary-general Takiyuddin Hassan.

Former chief minister Ahmad Faizal Azumu, Bersatu's deputy president, was ousted last Friday after he lost a motion of confidence filed by Umno. His removal exposed a rift between Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin's Bersatu and Umno, its ally in the state and federal governments.

"In this meeting, the Barisan chairman (Ahmad Zahid Hamidi) has conveyed an apology on behalf of the Perak BN assemblymen over the mistake that took place," said the statement.

"Based on the consensus spirit of Perikatan Nasional, the three parties agree to propose Datuk Saarani Mohamad as the new Perak Menteri Besar to be consented to by the Sultan of Perak."

The palace announced that the swearing-in ceremony for Mr Saarani will be held at 11am today.

The joint statement also said the parties agree to strengthen cooperation with one another in the Perak PN government and at the federal level "for political stability and harmony".

In the 59-seat state assembly, Umno has 25 seats, Bersatu five, PAS three, and Gerakan one. There is one independent. Opposition coalition Pakatan Harapan has 24.

Last weekend, Zahid, who is also Umno president, said his party was open to working with all parties, including Malaysia's opposition, to form a government in Perak. But with the PN pact remaining intact, Mr Saarani is now backed by a sufficient majority to govern.