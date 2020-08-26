Perak by-election campaign sees voter fatigue, disillusionment amid coronavirus concerns

SLIM RIVER, PERAK - Retired teacher Madam Sarojini Koru said she is unsure if she will cast her vote in a by-election in this rural district in Perak on Saturday.

"I have not decided. I am not interested in politics," the 69-year-old told The Straits Times.

In another part of Slim constituency, Mr Kent Tan, 23, said he is too busy running a handphone shop to register as a voter, let alone go down to the polling station to vote.

"I don't have time, I don't even read the news," he said, adding that he had never heard of Pejuang, a party newly formed by former premier Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad.

The new party, Parti Pejuang Tanah Air (Fighters of the Nation Party), is fielding its candidate for the first time, with Dr Mahathir slated to address a political rally here this evening.

Sentiments from several voters met in the ward in the last two days revealed that some Malaysians are suffering from voter fatigue or are simply disinterested.

The Slim by-election is the 12th since the 2018 general elections, and was called following the death of its assemblyman from Umno. It is the second by-election since the coronavirus pandemic hit the country hard in March, with the previous state polls held for the Chini ward in Pahang on July 4.

Campaigning appeared to be lacklustre compared to previous polls, with many meet-the-people programmes and rallies seeing low turnouts, particularly on weekdays.

Further, the parties are restricted to gatherings of fewer than 250 people for their rallies to meet health protocols.



Supporters at the talk of Mr Amir Kusyairi Mohamad Tanusi, who represents Pejuang party but is standing as an independent, in Felda Trolak Utara on Aug 21, 2020. PHOTO: BERNAMA



"The campaign has been lukewarm, I don't see excitement on the ground. I think the voters are suffering from voter fatigue," a lawmaker from the opposition Pakatan Harapan told ST.

Umno is fielding businessman Mohd Zaidi Aziz, 43, in the three-way contest. It is contesting under the blue Barisan Nasional (BN) flag.

Pejuang is represented by Islamic lawyer Amir Kusyairi Mohamad Tanusi, 38. He is standing as an independent as the party's registration has yet to be approved.

The third candidate is also an independent, a teacher S. Santharasekaran, 44.

With politicians from both sides of the political divide in constant bickering, some voters felt that their needs have been cast aside.

In the Slim ward, residents say that the frequency of floods over the last 50 years is a major complaint which has not been resolved.

Madam Koru, the retired teacher, is fed up that her home is often deluged with floods, sometimes with water levels as high as 60cm.

"The government has never solved the problem," she said, showing how the fridge in her pre-war home in Trolak Pekan is placed on stilts because of the regular floods.

Housing woes are another grouse.

Several land settlers who live in the government's Felda farming schemes complain that they have yet to receive affordable homes promised to their children.

"Until now, I have not seen my house, it's all just empty promises," said second generation Felda settler Anuar Sidek Zakaria, 53.

He also complained about ex-premier Najib Razak, who came to campaign for Umno despite being found guilty of corruption by a court late last month. Najib has appealed against the conviction in the cases related to SRC International, a former unit of state fund 1MDB.

"Felda started under BN, and it will die under BN because of Najib," said Mr Anuar. "He is a convicted felon. The court has found him guilty. I don't know why he is walking around freely."

Mr Mohd Zaidi, the Umno-BN candidate is expected to easily win the three-cornered fight this Saturday.

In 2018, the late Umno candidate won 8,327 votes, against 4,103 by Parti Islam SeMalaysia (PAS) and 6,144 by Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia.

Umno, PAS and much of Bersatu are today in the Perikatan Nasional coalition that governs Malaysia.

The Slim seat's 23,094 voters are 75 per cent Malay, 13 per cent Indian, and 10 per cent Chinese. The remainder are "others" including Orang Ali aborigines.