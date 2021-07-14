People dying at home in Myanmar as hospitals can't cope

On July 5, Mr Maung Min (not his real name) suddenly felt breathless and struggled to move his limbs. The 59-year-old military veteran was rushed by relatives to a public hospital in Yangon, only to be turned away because they had arrived "too late" in the afternoon.

The family next tried a military hospital, where Mr Maung Min tested positive for Covid-19, along with all six of his accompanying relatives. But the hospital would admit only him. His infected relatives were told to go home, The Straits Times heard from his nephew, who declined to be named.