Penang's artificial island plan to focus on industry, go green

But critics say mega reclamation project will destroy ecology, fishermen's livelihood

Shannon Teoh
Malaysia Bureau Chief
Updated
Published
7 min ago
New: Gift this subscriber-only story to your friends and family

GEORGE TOWN, Penang - Plans to develop an industrial park with a sustainability focus as part of Penang's artificial islands venture have not placated critics, who say the reclamation project's socio-ecological damage will be extensive and it should be called off.

The northern Malaysian state plans to create a "Silicon Island" anchored by a 300ha industrial park that meets increasingly stringent environmental, social and governance (ESG) criteria from investors, said state executive councillor for infrastructure and transport Zairil Khir Johari.

Already a subscriber? 

Read the full story and more at $9.90/month

Get exclusive reports and insights with more than 500 subscriber-only articles every month

ST One Digital

 $9.90/month

No contract

ST app access on 1 mobile device

Subscribe now

Unlock these benefits

  • All subscriber-only content on ST app and straitstimes.com

  • Easy access any time via ST app on 1 mobile device

  • E-paper with 2-week archive so you won't miss out on content that matters to you

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on September 19, 2022, with the headline Penang's artificial island plan to focus on industry, go green. Subscribe

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 031/10/2021, MCI (P) 032/10/2021. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2021 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top