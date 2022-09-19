Penang's artificial island plan pivots to greener industry, but critics unconvinced

GEORGETOWN, Penang - Plans to develop an industrial park with a sustainability focus as part of Penang's artificial islands venture has not placated critics, who say the reclamation project's socio-ecological damage will be extensive and should be called off.

The northern Malaysian state plans to create a "Silicon Island" anchored by a 300ha industrial park that meets increasingly stringent environmental, social and governance (ESG) criteria from investors, said state executive councillor for infrastructure and transport Zairil Khir Johari.