Penang revokes Najib's state title

PETALING JAYA - Penang has revoked an honorary title given to jailed former prime minister Najib Razak, days after the Selangor palace withdrew a title accorded to him and his wife Rosmah Mansor.

The revocation by the Malaysian state took effect on Thursday.

Najib was awarded the Darjah Utama Pangkuan Negeri by Penang, which carries the title Dato' Seri Utama, in 2009.

Penang deputy state secretary (development) Zakuan Zakaria said the state governor has agreed to the Penang government revoking the title in the light of Najib's graft conviction.

He said the revocation was in accordance with the governor's powers under the Penang state Constitution as well as the related rules on state awards.

On Monday, the Selangor palace revoked the Datuk Seri and Datin Seri titles that were conferred on Najib and his wife Rosmah, who was convicted of corruption in a separate case from her husband's.

They were similarly stripped of those titles by the Negeri Sembilan palace in 2018, but have so far retained the titles from other states.

These titles are separately awarded by Malaysia's 13 states to people who have performed services for the country or for the individual states.

Najib is serving 12 years in prison and has been fined RM210 million (S$65 million) after being found guilty in a case involving a former subsidiary of the 1MDB state fund.

Rosmah was on Sept 1 convicted of corruption by the High Court for soliciting bribes in return for helping a solar energy firm secure a lucrative contract for hundreds of schools in Sarawak.

She was sentenced to 10 years in prison and fined a record RM970 million. But she remains out on bail while she makes her appeal at the Court of Appeal.

THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK