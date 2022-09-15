Penang revokes ex-Malaysian PM Najib's state title

PETALING JAYA - Penang has revoked a title given to jailed Malaysian ex-prime minister Najib Razak, days after the Selangor palace withdrew a title accorded to him and his wife Rosmah Mansor.

The revocation was effective Thursday.

Najib was awarded the Darjah Utama Pangkuan Negeri, which carries the title Dato' Seri Utama, in 2009.

Penang deputy state secretary (development) Zakuan Zakaria said the state governor has agreed for the Penang government to revoke the title in light of Najib's graft conviction.

Datuk Zakuan said the revocation was in accordance with the governor's powers under the Penang state Constitution as well as the related rules on state awards.

On Monday, the Selangor palace has revoked the Datuk Seri and Datin Seri titles that were conferred on Najib and his wife Rosmah Mansor, who has also been convicted of corruption.

They were similarly stripped of those titles by the Negeri Sembilan palace in 2018, but retain the titles from other states.

Najib is serving 12 years in prison and has been fined RM210 million (S$64.93 million) for his role in a case involving a former subsidiary of the 1MDB state fund.

On Sept 1, Rosmah was also convicted of corruption by the High Court for soliciting bribes in return for helping a solar energy firm secure a lucrative contract for hundreds of schools in Sarawak.

She was sentenced to 10 years in prison and fined a record RM970 million. But she remains out on bail while she makes her appeal at the Court of Appeal.