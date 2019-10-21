Penang police on drug raid find grenades, bullets instead

GEORGE TOWN (THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK) - Police raided an apartment in Bukit Dumbar, Penang, on Sunday (Oct 20) looking for drugs, but instead found two hand grenades and more than 600 rounds of live ammunition.

A police narcotics team raided the 15th-floor apartment at about 7.30pm on Sunday after a suspect who was arrested earlier led the police there.

It is believed that the suspect, who was arrested in connection with a drug-related offence, told the police that there were more drugs hidden in the apartment.

However, police officers were taken aback when they found the live munitions stashed in a fire hose storage room.

A resident who lived in the same apartment building some time ago told The Star that the unit next to the fire hose room had previously been raided by police, and a man was arrested after the police found drugs and a pistol in the unit.

At about 1am on Monday, a policeman was seen leaving the crime scene carrying a box wrapped with a green cloth believed to contain the hand grenades.

At time of writing, police are still conducting investigations at the apartment.