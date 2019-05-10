Penang hit by flash floods, dozens evacuated

BUTTERWORTH • Heavy rains have caused flash floods in various parts of Penang, forcing dozens of residents to be evacuated to relief centres yesterday.

According to national news agency Bernama, the Sungai Dua and Butterworth areas on the mainland part of Penang were badly affected by the rains which began on Wednesday night, with 51 people having to leave their homes.

Penang Welfare, Caring Society and Environment Committee chairman Phee Boon Poh said in a statement yesterday that the flood victims - comprising 27 adults including two senior citizens, 23 children and a baby - were moved to Dewan Muhibbah, Sungai Dua, at 5.30am.

"As of this morning, the areas which were hit by floods were Flat Mak Mandin, Kampung Lahar Ikan Mati, Kampung Setol, Kampung Merbau Kudung, Kampung Sungai Lokan and Kampung Chegar. All the victims were moved to Dewan Muhibbah," said Mr Phee.

He added that the state government had taken immediate steps by carrying out cleaning and maintenance works as well as ensuring that the drainage system was not clogged.

"We will also carry out immediate repairs of all the structures which were damaged in the affected areas," he said.

Meanwhile, several homes in Teluk Kumbar and Balik Pulau on Penang island were also affected by rising waters, Mr Phee said. However, the waters were only ankle-high and no one was moved to evacuation centres.

The flash floods and heavy rains caused massive congestion on major roads, including on the Penang Bridge in both directions and on the Jelutong Expressway, reported Bernama.

The Malaysian Meteorological Department has predicted scattered thunderstorms for Penang until the weekend, but had not issued any heavy rain warnings as at yesterday evening.