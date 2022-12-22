Penang consumer association supports Malaysia PM Anwar’s move to cancel New Year celebrations

PUTRAJAYA - The Consumers Association of Penang (CAP) on Thursday welcomed the decision by Malaysia Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim’s administration to cancel New Year’s Eve celebrations in Kuala Lumpur.

Datuk Seri Anwar had announced the traditional “grand” celebrations at Dataran Merdeka will not be held this year due to flood issues creating ”hardships” for Malaysians this year.

“In fact, there will be other announcements on ensuring how government machinery can assist in business applications, which have to be faster and more efficient,” he told reporters after the Cabinet meeting on Wednesday.

The CAP urged other states to follow the federal government’s move and not hold New Year’s Eve celebrations.

“These celebrations are a total waste of money, and funds can instead be channelled to people who have been affected by floods,” said CAP official N.V. Subbarow.

Mr Anwar also announced on Wednesday immediate aid of RM50 million (S$15.2 million) each for two states, Kelantan and Terengganu, to help those affected by the floods.

“We hope that this RM50 million allocation will benefit the people of both states along with the RM1,000 and RM10,000 given to flood victims,” he said after visiting evacuees at secondary school being used as a flood relief centre.

Bernama reported that the flood situation in Terengganu, Pahang and Perak had improved with the number of victims taking shelter falling.

But as the monsoon rain currently affecting the northern states shifts southwards, Johor residents are also preparing to face rising water levels.

The last grand scale New Year’s Eve celebration in capital Kuala Lumpur was held in 2019, with the pre-pandemic display of fireworks and live performances cancelled for the past few years.

Last year’s New Year celebrations were replaced with Islamic worship events, according to The Malay Mail, as a sign of respect and sympathy for flood victims in several states in Malaysia. THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK