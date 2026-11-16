Patong motorcycle rental shop fire kills 11, injures 36 in Phuket

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Initial assessments indicated that five commercial units had been damaged, along with several motorcycles parked near the business.

PHUKET – Eleven people were reported dead and 36 injured after a fire swept through a motorcycle rental and sales business in Patong, Phuket, in Thailand, early on Nov 16.

Most deaths were believed to have resulted from smoke inhalation, while all 36 injured people were taken to hospital for treatment.

The blaze was reported between 3.15am and 3.20am at commercial premises on Phang Muang Sai Kor Road in Patong, Kathu district. Flames spread rapidly through the building before reaching neighbouring properties on both sides.

Initial assessments indicated that five commercial units had been damaged, along with several motorcycles parked near the business.

Dense smoke traps occupants on upper floors

Sanakorn Keesin, deputy mayor of Patong Municipality, noted that more than 100 motorcycles were parked on the ground floor of the affected building, while the upper floors were used as accommodation.

Fuel, rubber tyres and plastic components in the parked motorcycles contributed to the rapid spread of flames and the development of thick smoke throughout the premises.

As the fire intensified, occupants attempted to flee to the upper floors. However, dense smoke made evacuation increasingly difficult.

According to Sanakorn, one victim was found on the third floor, while the other 10 were discovered on the fifth floor.

Emergency personnel entered the building to rescue those trapped inside and move survivors to safety. Most of those rescued were reported to be safe.

One witness was using a mobile phone inside the building when they heard a noise suggesting that a fire had broken out.

Unable to identify where the blaze had started, the witness hurried downstairs as smoke spread through the premises.

Firefighters bring blaze under control

Police captain Wisanu Chumee, a deputy investigation inspector at Patong Police Station, received the emergency report and informed police colonel Korakrit Khankrue, the station’s superintendent.

Firefighters from Patong Municipality’s disaster prevention and mitigation unit were dispatched alongside rescue volunteers from the Kusoldharm Phuket Foundation and ambulances from Patong Hospital.

Sanakorn reported that municipal emergency teams reached the scene within approximately five minutes of receiving the alert, despite rainfall in the area.

Firefighters struggled to contain the flames because of the combustible materials and the large volume of smoke.

Firefighters brought the blaze under control after approximately an hour.

Even after the blaze had been brought under control, intermittent electrical sparks were reported, requiring firefighters to continue monitoring the premises and checking for further hazards.

Possible electrical fault under investigation

Sanakorn outlined a preliminary assessment suggesting that an electrical short circuit at a nearby utility pole may have triggered the fire.

According to this account, sparks may have fallen onto motorcycles parked near the pole and ignited combustible materials, allowing the flames to spread rapidly.

However, investigators have yet to establish whether an electrical fault was responsible.

Personnel from Patong Municipality and the Kusoldharm Phuket Foundation continued to conduct detailed searches and safety inspections of the affected buildings.

The authorities are also assessing the damage to the commercial premises and motorcycles.

The exact cause of the fire remains under investigation, while the total cost of the damage has yet to be determined. THE NATION/ASIA NEWS NETWORK