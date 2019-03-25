Pasir Gudang chemical spill: Singaporean company director and Malaysian partner plead not guilty to additional charges

JOHOR BARU (THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK) - Two directors of a used tyre-processing company have been slapped with more charges for polluting in the Sessions Court on Monday (March 25).

Singaporean Wang Jing Chao, 34, and his Malaysian partner Yap Yoke Liang, 36, face 15 charges each, to which they pleaded not guilty in front of Sessions Judge Jailani Rahman on Monday.

According to the charges, Wang and Yap failed to manage the company's scheduled waste under Rule 3(1) of the Environment Quality Regulations (Scheduled Wastes) 2005 under the Environment Quality Act 1974.

They were alleged to have committed the offence on March 12 at around 12.25pm at P Tech Resources Sdn Bhd, located along Jalan Nibong 2 in the Tanjung Langsat Industrial Area.

The two accused were also alleged to have caused air pollution for failing to carry out regular monitoring under the same rule.

They committed the offence at the same place, time, location and date.

Wang and Yap could be fined not more than RM100,000 (S$33,200) or imprisoned for not more than two years or both upon conviction.

Meanwhile, P Tech Resources, also faces 15 charges, and the company, represented by Yap and Wang, pleaded not guilty as well.

Judge Jailani then set April 30 for the mention of the case before setting bail at RM15,000 for each of the accused in each case involving scheduled waste and another RM3,000 for each case involving air pollution.

The judge also ordered Wang to have a Malaysian surety and report himself to the Pasir Gudang police station on the first day of every month until the case is over.

Deputy Public Prosecutors Muhammad Asyraf Md Kamal and Farra Nor Azura Jumuddin prosecuted while lawyer G. Subramaniam Nair represented the accused.

On Sunday, Wang and Yap, together with the company's lorry driver N. Maridass, were charged with dumping chemical waste into Sungai Kim Kim.

They had also pleaded not guilty to the charges against them.