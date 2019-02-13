PAS: We submitted bank statements to Malaysian anti-graft agency, now let's move on

PETALING JAYA (THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK) - The opposition Parti Islam SeMalaysia (PAS) has submitted all its party's bank account statements, from those dating back from 2015 to the latest, to the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC), said its secretary-general Takiyuddin Hassan.

This follows confirmation by the anti-graft agency last week that it is investigating claims that the Islamist party received RM90 million (S$30 million) from 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB).

"PAS is confident that the submission of these important documents will allow MACC to conduct its investigations freely and professionally," Datuk Takiyuddin said in a statement released on late Tuesday night (Feb 12).

"We hope after this, everyone will not waste any more time and thought on this matter, which is not profitable, and will focus on developing the country."

The MACC started its probe into PAS after a report was made following claims that PAS president Abdul Hadi Awang had received the funds from 1MDB accounts.

This came after Datuk Seri Abdul Hadi agreed to an out-of-court settlement for his defamation suit against Britain-based Sarawak Report editor Clare Rewcastle Brown.

Mr Abdul Hadi had sued Ms Rewcastle Brown for libel over an article she published on Aug 6, 2016, alleging that the party had received RM90 million in bribes from then ruling party Umno.

She filed a counterclaim in October 2017, but last Friday, the case was settled out of court.

According to PAS treasurer Razman Zakaria, the rising cost of legal fees is one reason why PAS opted for the out-of-court settlement.

Former prime minister Najib Razak has also denied giving RM90 million to Mr Abdul Hadi or PAS, as claimed in Ms Rewcastle Brown's article.