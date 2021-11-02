PAS to contest Melaka elections under Perikatan Nasional banner

PETALING JAYA (THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK) - Parti Islam SeMalaysia (PAS) has opted to contest the upcoming Melaka elections under the Perikatan Nasional (PN) banner.

Party president Abdul Hadi Awang announced the decision made by the PAS central working committee during its meeting on Monday evening (Nov 1).

"The decision was made after taking into account the guidance of PAS' Syura Council, which met on Oct 31, in line with Clause 84 of the PAS Constitution," Datuk Seri Hadi said on Facebook on Tuesday (Nov 2).

Nominations have been set for Nov 8, while polling will be on Nov 20.

The polls were triggered following the dissolution of the Melaka state assembly after Sungai Udang assemblyman Idris Haron and three others withdrew support for then Chief Minister Sulaiman Md Ali.

Meanwhile, Bersatu supreme council member and PN election director Mohamed Azmin Ali wants the people to form their own judgment on those who rejected any form of cooperation with the party, Bernama reported.

Datuk Seri Mohamed Azmin said the move was for the benefit of the state and the people.

"That is their choice (refusing to negotiate with Bersatu). Let the people make their own judgment on the attitude and statements of those who refused to cooperate," he said on Monday.