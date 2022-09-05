PAS to contest 80 seats in GE, eyes PM post by 2050

ALOR SETAR - Malaysia's Parti Islam SeMalaysia (PAS) will focus its general election strategy and resources on 80 chosen seats, hoping to win at least 40 and start it down the path to having a prime minister from the party by 2050.

Its election director Muhammad Sanusi Nor said this would be a better strategy than the previous election, when it stood in 155 parliamentary seats but won only 18.

"This (focus) will help us maximise our resources, especially efficient use of finances, with a winning chance in 40 seats," Datuk Seri Sanusi said in his closing speech at the party's 68th Muktamar in Kedah on Sunday.

"The 30-year plan is to have a PAS prime minister in 2050. At present, with 18 seats we have three ministers and eight deputy ministers, and with 40 seats we will be able to realise our plan."

Mr Sanusi said the party's general election candidates will be the cream of its crop. He reiterated that rather than spending money on contesting seats, funds would be better utilised by purchasing new equipment like cameras to "disseminate the good deeds of the party".

At the same annual general assembly on Sunday, senior PAS leaders said working with both ruling party Umno and Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia is in line with PAS' ongoing struggle for unity.

"Not only unity with Umno and Bersatu, we want unity of all mankind especially the Malays and Muslims," Terengganu PAS commissioner Husain Awang said.

