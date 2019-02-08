PAS says it'll hand over bank records to MACC

PETALING JAYA • The opposition Parti Islam SeMalaysia (PAS) has promised to hand over bank statements of its accounts to the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC), which is investigating accusations that the Islamist party received RM90 million (S$30 million) from 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB).

PAS secretary-general Takiyuddin Hassan said the party would give its full cooperation to the anti-graft agency to prove that it had not received any money from 1MDB.

"We give our word that we will hand over all our documents, if requested by MACC for the purpose of investigation, including bank statements of PAS central bank accounts, to prove the allegations that PAS received RM90 million from 1MDB are merely lies and slander," he said in a statement released on Wednesday night. "We believe MACC will conduct the investigation as a body with integrity, without any fear or favour."

MACC had earlier on Wednesday confirmed that it would be investigating PAS over the matter. The investigation comes after a report was made following claims that PAS president Abdul Hadi Awang had received the funds from 1MDB accounts.

This came after Datuk Seri Abdul Hadi agreed to an out-of-court settlement for his defamation suit against Britain-based Sarawak Report editor Clare Rewcastle Brown.

Mr Abdul Hadi had sued Ms Rewcastle Brown for libel over an article she published on Aug 6, 2016, alleging that the party had received RM90 million in bribes from then ruling party Umno.

She filed a counterclaim in October 2017, but last Friday, the case was settled out of court.

According to PAS treasurer Razman Zakaria, the rising cost of legal fees is one reason why PAS opted for the out-of-court settlement.

On Sunday, former prime minister Najib Razak denied he gave RM90 million to Mr Abdul Hadi or PAS, as claimed in Ms Rewcastle Brown's article.

THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK