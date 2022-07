Parti Islam SeMalaysia (PAS), previously a staunch supporter of former premier Muhyiddin Yassin, now appears to be in two minds over which horse to back ahead of the next general election.

PAS president Abdul Hadi Awang, in an apparent change of heart over his party's dalliance with Tan Sri Muhyiddin's Perikatan Nasional (PN) coalition, last week announced that his party would not use the PN logo in the next general election.