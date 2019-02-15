PAS chief 'gave blessings' for denial over Umno payments

PETALING JAYA • A top Parti Islam SeMalaysia (PAS) leader has claimed the opposition outfit's president Abdul Hadi Awang had given his "blessings" for him to deny that it was his voice on a recording alleging that it had received RM2 million (S$670,000) from Umno. The clip is a key piece of evidence backing allegations that PAS received a total of RM90 million from Umno prior to last year's general election.

In a lengthy Facebook post on Wednesday, Bachok MP Nik Abduh Nik Aziz said he was torn between admitting the truth that it was indeed his voice and denying the audio recording.

He said: "I had two choices. One is to tell the truth and admit. Second, to deny it. It was a closed-door meeting to a targeted audience. Very closed. My right was to keep the secrecy and not to betray it. Both were syariah-compliant choices."

The audio recording Mr Nik Abduh referred to was leaked and went viral early last year.

Mr Nik Abduh - the son of revered preacher Nik Aziz Nik Mat who died in 2015 - said he initially opted for the first option, but then realised the issue did not involve only him, but the party as well.

"Even though the recording was leaked to mar my reputation, it was also aimed at causing the downfall of PAS," he said.

"Every PAS leader I referred (the matter) to asked me to deny it. I refused, but they insisted. Slander must be shut off, they argued. GE14 was heating up and Pakatan Harapan was attacking PAS viciously," he said in reference to last year's general election.

He said that in desperation, he approached Datuk Seri Abdul Hadi.

"The president quickly gave me his blessings to deny it. I was happy to follow the mandate (from Abdul Hadi)," said Mr Nik Abduh.

His post came in the wake of PAS admitting on Tuesday that it was indeed Mr Nik Abduh's voice in the leaked audio recording.

PAS secretary-general Takiyuddin Hassan has defended Mr Nik Abduh, saying that the MP himself admitted this, but the recording did not reflect the entire conversation.

"He admitted it was his voice, but said it did not portray the actual context; it was not just about PAS receiving money from Umno, there were other things. In order to understand the context of the audio recording, we have to listen from the first minute until the end, then only we will understand everything," he said.

Mr Nik Abduh also said he decided to tell the truth as the courts in London and the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) were probing the issue.

The MACC started its probe into PAS after a report was made, following claims that Mr Abdul Hadi had received the funds from 1Malaysia Development Berhad accounts.

This came after the PAS president agreed to an out-of-court settlement over his defamation suit against Britain-based Sarawak Report editor Clare Rewcastle Brown.

Mr Abdul Hadi had sued Ms Rewcastle Brown for libel over an article she published on Aug 6, 2016, alleging that the party had received RM90 million in bribes from then ruling party Umno.

THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK