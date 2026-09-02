PAS and UMNO are set to propose a Malay unity pact, but can they settle their seat disputes?

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UMNO (red and white flag) leads the Barisan Nasional (BN) coalition and PAS (green and white flag) the Perikatan Nasional (PN) coalition.

KUALA LUMPUR – Malaysia’s two largest Malay-Muslim parties, Parti Islam SeMalaysia (PAS) and UMNO, are convening in September to decide whether their rekindled political cooperation can be formalised into a full-blown alliance for the impending general election, due by early 2028.

Their cooperation has already yielded handsome returns at the Johor and Negeri Sembilan state polls in July and August. By making way for each other, the two parties combined their support bases to dominate the Malay-Muslim vote.