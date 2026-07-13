Parts of Bangkok declared disaster zones after subsidence

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Thonburi and Khlong San have been declared as disaster-affected areas because of the road subsidence and cracks found in buildings.

BANGKOK – Bangkok has declared parts of Thonburi and Khlong San disaster-affected areas after a water leak from a tunnel on the Purple Line’s southern extension caused road subsidence and cracks in nearby buildings.

The declaration allows government agencies, local authorities and relevant private organisations to exercise their full powers to accelerate repairs, provide assistance and take measures to protect people in the affected areas.

Department of Disaster Prevention and Mitigation director-general Theerapat Kachamat said the department was continuing to support efforts to deal with the incident near Wongwian Yai.

Structures remain largely stable

A specialist survey conducted before 6pm found that the rate of structural tilting and subsidence remained stable.

Although additional cracks were detected at some locations, inspectors found no large separations or significant structural movement.

No further subsidence was found on the main road. The affected section of road in front of the Supalai building, outside the 30m zone, also remained unchanged.

On the outbound road from Wongwian Yai towards Memorial Bridge, the roadside barrier and the subsided section beneath an old pedestrian bridge remained stable. Officials believed the damage might have been pre-existing but said the area would continue to be closely monitored.

Cracks around the central column between the Thanachart Bank building and a clinic also remained unchanged and had not widened.

Rescue team conducts three daily inspections

The Department of Disaster Prevention and Mitigation has deployed the USAR Thailand urban search and rescue team to examine readings from monitoring equipment and conduct detailed inspections of the area.

The team is carrying out three checks each day at 11am, 6pm and 10pm.

Officials said the schedule could be adjusted and inspections increased immediately if an emergency or abnormal movement were detected.

The operation involves the Thonburi and Khlong San district offices, the Bangkok Fire and Rescue Department, foundation volunteers and the project contractor.

Disaster declaration clears way for assistance

The Bangkok Metropolitan Administration has formally declared Thonburi and Khlong San disaster-affected areas because of the road subsidence and cracks found in buildings.

The declaration is intended to allow government departments, state agencies, local administrative bodies and relevant private organisations to act fully within their authority.

Authorities will use those powers to speed up repairs, provide relief and prevent further danger to residents in the affected areas. THE NATION /ASIA NEWS NETWORK