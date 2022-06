The two main coalitions that hope to stop Malaysia's ruling Barisan Nasional (BN) from being returned to power at national polls due in 15 months have suffered destabilising blows in recent days.

Former premier Muhyiddin Yassin, whose Perikatan Nasional (PN) pact is a member in the Umno-led coalition government, saw a Cabinet minister walk out on his Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia last Thursday.