ASIAN INSIDER - SCHOOL, INTERRUPTED - Malaysia

Parents want clear rules before children go back to school

Ten-year-old Nur Sofea Surfeena Mohd Sairin (left) and Naura Nur Jannah Mohd Sairin, eight, during an online class at their home in Ampangan, Malaysia's Negeri Sembilan state.
Ten-year-old Nur Sofea Surfeena Mohd Sairin (left) and Naura Nur Jannah Mohd Sairin, eight, during an online class at their home in Ampangan, Malaysia's Negeri Sembilan state.PHOTO: BERNAMA
Malaysia Bureau Chief
  • Published
    1 hour ago
Malaysia's bid to reopen schools in stages from Sept 1 has been met with cautious optimism, as parents and teachers alike recall the chaos of Covid-19 spreading through schools when physical classes restarted in March, just as aggressive mutations of the virus were making landfall.

Today, the hyper-infectious Delta variant is fuelling the record-breaking surge, with five-figure new infections, and deaths averaging over 150 daily, despite months of stay-home orders. Worryingly, at least a dozen of those killed in the first half of the year were aged 18 or younger, double the tally for the whole of last year.

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on July 31, 2021, with the headline 'Parents want clear rules before children go back to school'. Subscribe
