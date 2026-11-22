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Jailed former prime minister of Malaysia Najib Razak arriving for a court hearing at the Kuala Lumpur High Court on Nov 10.

KUALA LUMPUR – The minutes of the Pardons Board meeting concerning former Malaysian prime minister Najib Razak’s house arrest issue were declassified to enable the Attorney-General’s Chambers (AGC) to prepare a counter-affidavit in response to a judicial review application filed by the Bar Council.

Home Minister Saifuddin Nasution Ismail said the move was necessary as the minutes contained important information that had to be included in the government’s counter-affidavit.

He said the Bar Council had initiated a judicial review over the house arrest issue, requiring the government, through the AGC, to submit a counter-affidavit.

“One of the important contents that must be included is information about the relevant Pardons Board meeting, all of which was minuted.

“Therefore, the document had to be declassified first to enable the Attorney-General to prepare a counter-affidavit,” he said when met at the PDRM Fun Run at Dataran Merdeka on Nov 22.

Asked whether the documents should have remained confidential, Saifuddin Nasution declined to comment further, including on who had disclosed them and the reasons behind the disclosure.

“The government is not in a position to explain that,” he said.

Earlier, media reports stated that Attorney-General Mohd Dusuki Mokhtar and Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Federal Territories) Hannah Yeoh had objected to the implementation of house arrest for Najib, based on the minutes of the Federal Territories Pardons Board (LPWP) meeting, which were reportedly declassified.

The issue also drew attention after former Damansara MP Tony Pua shared excerpts of a document purportedly containing the minutes of the LPWP meeting held on Sept 18, which included discussions on the proposed house arrest arrangement for Najib.

The disclosure prompted questions from several parties over the release of the document and its implications for respect towards the royal institution. THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK