Parang-wielding man steals Malaysian teacher's car while at ATM, threatens son

KOTA KINABALU (THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK) - A kindergarten teacher lost her car to a robber while she was withdrawing money from a bank in Inanam near here on early Thursday (May 9).

The 34-year-old had gone to the automated teller machine (ATM) with her 10-year-old son, when a parang-wielding man approached them.

Kota Kinabalu police chief Assistant Commissioner Habibi Majinji said the suspect ordered the woman to hand over her car keys and threatened to hurt the boy if she refused.

"The woman gave the suspect her keys, and he fled in her car," he said during a press conference here on Friday (May 10).

He urged the public to inform the police if they had any information about the suspect or the stolen car.

It is believed that the suspect decided to grab the car, instead of money, as the victim only had RM50 (S$16.40) in her account.