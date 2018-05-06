Palestinian's alleged assassins fled in van

KUALA LUMPUR • Malaysia's police have revealed that the alleged assassins involved in the murder of a Palestinian lecturer and imam, Dr Fadi Mohammad Al-Batsh, in a Kuala Lumpur suburb last month fled in a van after shooting the victim.

After shooting Dr Batsh and fleeing on a high-powered motorcycle, the suspects immediately switched to a van and escaped, Inspector-General of Police Mohamad Fuzi Harun said yesterday.

The police chief said investigations found that a van was believed to have been waiting for the two suspects before they fled to a neighbouring country.

A security source told the Bernama news agency the duo had slipped into Thailand using illegal routes in the Malaysia-Thailand border.

Tan Sri Mohamad Fuzi also said the police were in the midst of identifying the owner of the van used by the suspects. The weapons believed to have been used in the murder have been sent to the police forensic laboratory for identification, he added.

"The police have identified the weapons, but I can't disclose them just yet as we are still waiting for the report," he said.

He also confirmed that the two suspects were using fake passports from Serbia and Montenegro to enter Malaysia. They are also believed to have passports from other countries, he said.

Dr Batsh, 35, a senior electrical engineering lecturer, was shot dead outside in Setapak in Kuala Lumpur while heading for dawn prayers on April 21.

Two men on a motorcycle were said to have been waiting for the victim for about 20 minutes before firing 10 shots in his direction.

