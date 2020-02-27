Pakatan Harapan loses grip on Johor; new coalition, including PPBM reps, to take over

JOHOR BARU (THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK) - A new coalition government is expected to take over Johor, with a simple majority of 28 seats.

Sultan Ibrahim Iskandar's private secretary, Datuk Jaba Mohd Noah, said the Johor ruler was satisfied with the new coalition during his personal meeting with state assemblymen.

"During the meeting, a total of 28 supported the new coalition, while 26 supported Pakatan Harapan (PH). Two assemblymen were absent," he said. With that, the Johor ruler felt that the new coalition had a simple majority to form the state government, he said.

He added that the new state government would have to submit its proposals for menteri besar.

Sultan Ibrahim hoped that the new government would be able to function and continue with the state's development.

It is learnt that the new coalition comprises Umno, Malaysian Indian Congress, Parti Islam SeMalaysia and assemblymen from Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (PPBM).

Johor Umno chief Hasni Mohammad is expected to be the next menteri besar.

Sultan Ibrahim decided to meet the assemblymen after both sides claimed that they had the simple majority to form the next government following the collapse of the Pakatan state government, after 11 PPBM assemblymen quit the state government.