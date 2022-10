KUALA LUMPUR - Malaysia's biggest opposition bloc, Pakatan Harapan (PH), said on Wednesday that the government budget must be approved ahead of the flood season so that aid can be allocated in time.

"The current government never really prepared for flooding. The budget to compensate the flood victims is not enough to cover their losses," Mr Chan Foong Hin, a lawmaker from Democratic Action Party (DAP), which is part of PH, told The Straits Times.