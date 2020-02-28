Pakatan council says Dr Mahathir's call for special Parliament session inappropriate

PETALING JAYA (THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK) - The Pakatan Harapan presidential council has said that it was inappropriate for the interim Prime Minister to have preceded the Yang di-Pertuan Agong by calling for a special Parliament session on March 2 to determine the next prime minister.

"The announcement to call for the special session challenges the rights and powers of the Yang di-Pertuan Agong.

"It is known that the Yang di-Pertuan Agong is scheduled to meet with the other Malay Kings to discuss the issue," it said in a statement on Thursday night (Feb 27).

It also called on all parties to observe the discretion and authority of the King on the matter.

On Thursday, Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad said that a special Dewan Rakyat sitting will be convened on March 2 to determine who will be the next prime minister.

He said that if the Dewan Rakyat failed to determine who should be prime minister, a snap election would be called.

Dr Mahathir also confirmed that he had decided to become Bersatu chairman again.

When asked whether Bersatu would rejoin Pakatan, he said he had to consult the party first.

“I have to find out what the members think, ” he said.