Pahang Regent may succeed ailing Sultan to be king

KUALA LUMPUR • The Pahang royal household is set to meet this week to discuss the possibility of the Regent of Pahang succeeding the state's ailing Sultan, paving the way for Tengku Abdullah Sultan Ahmad Shah to become Malaysia's 16th king.

Sultan Ahmad Shah of Pahang, 88, is the next in line to the throne under a unique rotation system, but he is not in good health. His son, Tengku Abdullah, 59, has been Regent for two years, playing the role of acting ruler of the east coast state.

But other contenders are said to have tossed their hats into the ring, fuelling speculation about who might fill the vacancy for the Malaysian king after the resignation of Kelantan's Sultan Muhammad V.

The country's state monarchs have decided they will elect a new king on Jan 24.

