Pacquiao first off the blocks in Philippine presidential race

Registration for the election that will determine who will succeed President Rodrigo Duterte next year and steer the Philippines through a post-Covid-19 world began yesterday, with boxing sensation Manny Pacquiao first off the blocks to file his candidacy.

For a week, politicians, activists, advocates of all stripes, businessmen pivoting to politics and a bizarre everyman seeking to push Beijing out of the South China Sea with a Gundam super robot are expected to head to a sprawling polling centre set up at a hotel in Manila to file their papers.

Most will be culled as "nuisance candidates". But not Mr Pacquiao, the 42-year-old multimillionaire, superstar athlete who this week retired from boxing to focus on running for president.

"This run isn't for myself or my family, but for the Filipino people, to give them a better future amid the hardship they have endured for so long," he said at a brief news conference after he filed his certificate of candidacy.

He quickly rattled off key points of his political platform: better Internet access, lower electricity bills.

But he reserved his sharpest barbs for Mr Duterte, his former ally who he is now sparring with for control of his political party.

"To those who are stealing from the people, your days are numbered… You will all share a jail cell," he said.

Mr Duterte has lately been dogged by allegations that his supposed cronies profited from millions of US dollars worth of face masks, shields and other supplies meant for the government's Covid-19 pandemic response.

Pundits say a Senate investigation uncovering sensational details into these charges is taking the sheen off Mr Duterte.

He is also facing growing public discontent over his government's seemingly lackadaisical handling of the pandemic and an economy on a downward spiral.

At 76, Mr Duterte is running for vice-president next year. However, his polling numbers have been slipping.

His missteps have also been rubbing off on his daughter, Davao City Mayor Sara Duterte-Carpio, 43.

She is still the odds-on favourite to win if the polls are held today, but her lead has been whittled down by a surge in support for former senator Ferdinand Marcos Jr, the son and namesake of the late dictator.

A poll by Pulse Asia showed her ratings dropping 8 percentage points to 20 per cent, narrowing her lead over Mr Marcos, who now has 15 per cent. An internal survey by another polling company seen by The Straits Times showed Mr Marcos overtaking Ms Duterte.

Mr Marcos, 64, has yet to say whether he is running for president, but he is widely expected to file his candidacy within the week.

Manila's popular Mayor Isko Moreno, 46, who is tied statistically with Mr Marcos, will also be filing this week.

A coalition of civil society groups and activists opposed to Mr Duterte has urged Vice-President Leni Robredo to also throw her hat in the ring.

Bringing up the rear in recent surveys, she has been reluctant to show her cards. She said she was grateful for the endorsement, but she was still praying for guidance.

Candidates in next year's elections will be contesting 77 national positions, including the presidency, vice-presidency and 12 seats in the Senate.

In all, about 18,000 posts for governors, mayors, vice-mayors, congressmen, as well as city council and provincial board members, are up for grabs across the Philippines.

A still-raging pandemic across the Philippines, though, may temper the usually festive and rowdy campaign season, which will last until May 9, when the elections will be held.

Who's who

SARA DUTERTE-CARPIO

The Davao city mayor is the chosen political heir of President Rodrigo Duterte.

Like her father, she styles herself as a populist, opting to be called "Inday", a way of letting everyone know that despite her privileged background, she is essentially a provincial lass with roots in the mean streets of her city.

The 43-year-old is a formidable politician in her own right. She successfully steered a loose coalition of seven parties to a landslide victory in the Senate race in 2019.

She remains the odds-on favourite to win if elections are held today. She has said she will not run if her father insists on gunning for the vice-presidency. But pundits say that may just be a ploy to appeal to Filipinos' penchant for backing a reluctant candidate.

FERDINAND MARCOS JR

Mr Marcos, 64, had been both a congressman and senator. He had also been governor of Ilocos Norte province, the Marcos' bailiwick. He lost the 2016 vice-presidential race to Ms Leni Robredo. He waged a long, bitter but ultimately losing campaign to reverse his loss. He then took a break from politics.

He has since broadened his support among those who are breaking off from Mr Duterte, while keeping the voters who have always been loyal to his father and namesake who ruled the country for 21 years.

A Pulse Asia poll shows that he is just five percentage points behind Ms Duterte-Carpio. A separate internal, privately funded survey has him already taking the lead.

ISKO MORENO

A former actor, his political star soared after he became mayor of Manila, beating former president Joseph Estrada.

His response to the pandemic has made him very popular in the capital.

The 46-year-old is styling himself as a centrist candidate. He has avoided criticising Mr Duterte or indicting the Marcos family for trying to whitewash the brutal rule under the martial law of the late Mr Marcos.

Pundits say that while his campaign tactic seeks to reel in defectors and the undecided, it may ultimately backfire as he may be seen instead as indecisive and an opportunist.

MANNY PACQUIAO

The superstar boxer, who is the only fighter in history to win 12 world titles, retired from the sport earlier this week after 26 years.

Like Mr Moreno, Mr Pacquiao, 42, has been leaning on his past to burnish his reputation as a "man of the people". He was born dirt poor in Kibawe town, in southern Bukidnon province. He had to quit school when he was 10 after his father left for good.

Political analysts say his recent poll ratings show that while Filipinos worship him as a boxer, they are less than impressed with him as a politician.

LENI ROBREDO

Ms Robredo, 56, is the current vice-president and head of the Liberal Party. She entered politics after her husband died in a plane crash in 2012.

A lawyer and economist, she defeated the patriarch of a powerful political clan to win a Congress seat in 2013. She won the vice-president election in 2016 after narrowly beating Mr Marcos Jr.

She has yet to decide if she will run for president despite an endorsement from a broad coalition of civil society groups and businessmen opposed to Mr Duterte.

