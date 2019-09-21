Overall air quality improves in Malaysia

KUALA LUMPUR - The overall air quality in Malaysia improved on Saturday (Sept 21) with the majority of states seeing a drop in the Air Pollutant Index (API) readings, leaving none in the hazardous and very unhealthy categories, Bernama reported.

As at 8am, 18 areas recorded unhealthy API readings, including Sri Aman (170), Kuching (179), Samarahan (153), Sarikei (136), Sibu (127), Mukah (109), Bintulu (105), and Samalaju (103) in Sarawak.

On Friday, Sri Aman recorded the API reading of over 400, which was in the hazardous category.

According to Malaysia Air Pollutant Index Management System (APIMS), three areas in Selangor with unhealthy air quality were Shah Alam (108), Johan Setia (144), and Banting (119); as well as Nilai (139) and Seremban (117) in Negri Sembilan.

Other areas with unhealthy air quality were Batu Muda (133) and Cheras (142) in Kuala Lumpur, as well as Putrajaya (141).

An API between zero and 50 indicates good air quality; 51 and 100, moderate; 101 and 200, unhealthy; 201 and 300, very unhealthy and 301 and above, hazardous.

Meanwhile, four flights were allowed to take off from the Sultan Azlan Shah Airport in Ipoh after the morning rain brought some respite, The Star reported.

Airport general manager Mohd Ali Osman said visibility improved to 8km on Friday, enabling four flights to fly to Singapore and Johor Baru.