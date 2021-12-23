Over 62,000 in relief centres in 7 Malaysian states

More than 62,000 people remained in relief centres in seven Malaysian states yesterday, six days after devastating floods swept through large parts of the peninsula, leaving 33 people dead.

People were still being rescued from their deluged homes in Mentakab, one of the worst affected areas in the state of Pahang.

"Some residents are still trapped at their flood-hit homes and my service centre has made arrangements to move them to the nearest relief centres," Mentakab assemblyman Woo Chee Wan was quoted as saying by the New Straits Times daily.

Widespread public anger at response to floods

The town in Pahang with around 42,000 people has been effectively cut off, with reports saying that all main roads leading to it are completely inundated.

"Mentakab town is only accessible by boat, and in some sections of the town, there are strong currents... almost 90 per cent of the town is submerged," Mr Woo was quoted as saying.

As rescue operations continued, the authorities warned of the possibility of more bad weather, noting that the usual year-end monsoon season was far from over.

Yesterday morning's rain raised water levels in some parts of Selangor, and officials pleaded with evacuees not to return home yet.

In some parts of the country where the water has receded, people have started leaving evacuation centres to return home to clean up the mess left by flood waters.

Twenty-two-year-old student Ahmad Aqil Abdul Hamid's home in Hulu Langat, Selangor, was engulfed by flood waters all the way to the roof, destroying nearly all of his family's possessions.

"Almost everything is gone because the water reached the roof. I can say that all the electronic equipment is ruined," he told The Straits Times.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Ismail Sabri Yaakob said that electricity supply to flood-stricken areas would be restored only when the waters have receded. He said that power supply to 350 areas in the Klang Valley had to be cut by energy firm Tenaga Nasional.

"In the interest of public safety, Tenaga was forced to temporarily cut electricity supply because the water is still at dangerous levels. Short circuits can occur and cause fires," he wrote on Twitter.

In a reflection of widespread public anger with the response to the disaster, a minister was berated at a flood shelter by a woman who said she was rescued by Indonesian migrants in their own boat, and not by the authorities.

She was caught on video telling Entrepreneur Development and Cooperative Minister Noh Omar that she and her family were stranded on the roof of their house from midnight to 4.30am, and that calls were made to rescue agencies, but none responded.

"We called every government agency, but no action was taken when we were in a critical situation.

"They only came when the water had receded. Why only come when the water has receded?" the woman told the minister, who was visiting a flood relief centre in a school in Hulu Langat on Tuesday.

Activist Jemilah Mahmood yesterday joined the chorus of criticism of the rescue efforts.

"Coordination that is so key is lacking... An urgent needs assessment is needed. To date, we have no idea how many are affected and how many are stranded," Tan Sri Dr Jemilah Mahmood was quoted as saying by the Star daily.

She also took an apparent swipe at politicians in a post on Instagram. "If you can fit someone in your boat with a cameraman rather than an affected person, then you have your priorities all wrong," she posted.

Netizens have mocked such "flood tourists" in recent days, referring to politicians and other VVIPs who have been posting about their visits to areas hit by floods. Many critics said they were unnecessarily taking up resources that could have been used in rescue and recovery missions.