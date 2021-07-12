Over 600 Thai medical staff infected despite Sinovac jabs

BANGKOK • Thailand's Health Ministry said yesterday that more than 600 medical workers who received two doses of China's Sinovac vaccine have been infected with Covid-19, as the authorities weigh the option of giving booster doses to raise immunity.

Of the 677,348 medical workers who received two doses of the Sinovac vaccine, 618 became infected, Health Ministry data from April to this month showed.

A nurse has died and another medical worker is in critical condition.

An expert panel has recommended a third dose to trigger immunity for medical workers who are at risk, senior health official Sopon Iamsirithawon told a press conference yesterday.

"This will be a different vaccine, either viral vector AstraZeneca or an mRNA vaccine, which Thailand will be receiving in the near term," he said, adding that the recommendation will be considered today.

Thailand is grappling with a deadly third wave of infections, with 9,539 new cases announced on Saturday and 86 deaths.

The country has reported a total of 336,371 confirmed infections and 2,711 fatalities since the pandemic began last year.

The majority of the nation's medical and front-line workers were given Sinovac shots after February, with the viral vector vaccine from AstraZeneca arriving last month.

Thailand is expecting a donation of 1.5 million Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine doses from the United States later this month and has ordered 20 million doses that will be delivered after October.

Neighbouring Indonesia, which has also heavily relied on Sinovac, said last Friday that it would give the Moderna vaccine as boosters to medical workers.

Meanwhile, Thai beauty contest participants who were in a pageant last month could face criminal charges for not wearing masks, police warned yesterday, after a cluster of 22 infections emerged from the event.

Thirteen contestants and nine others associated with the Miss Grand Samut Sakhon pageant, which was held at a Bangkok venue late last month, have tested positive for the virus, officers said.

Organisers had permission to hold the event, but had to comply with 20 specific rules, including mask wearing, the police said.

Photos on the event's Facebook page showed finalists in gowns and sashes, not wearing masks and not socially distancing.

REUTERS, AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE