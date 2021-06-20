Over 5.5m shots given in Malaysia, with mega centre set to raise capacity

KUALA LUMPUR • More than 5.5 million doses of Covid-19 vaccines have been administered in Malaysia, said Health Minister Adham Baba, as the opening of a new mega centre is set to increase the country's vaccination capabilities.

He tweeted yesterday that close to four million people had received their first dose, while more than 1.5 million had got their second dose as well.

Dr Adham added that on Friday, 147,616 people had received their first dose, while another 32,450 were fully vaccinated.

The Bukit Jalil National Stadium vaccination centre is expected to start operations tomorrow, with a capacity to administer up to 10,000 doses a day, said Youth and Sports Minister Reezal Merican Naina Merican.

He said the large-scale vaccination centre would enable more people, especially around the Klang Valley, to get vaccinated, with a focus on people aged 40 and below.

"The entire stadium has been transformed into a vaccination centre in line with the National Recovery Plan announced by Prime Minister (Muhyiddin Yassin)," Mr Reezal was quoted as saying by Bernama news agency.

"This is part of the ministry's efforts to ensure that the initiative led by (Science Minister) Khairy Jamaluddin... in the National Covid-19 Immunisation Programme, through the optimal use of facilities, is a success.

"With this initiative, we will be able to increase the vaccination rate among the people," he said in a Facebook post on Friday.

Mr Reezal said at least 60 Malaysia Vaccine Support Volunteers will be assigned to Bukit Jalil and the number will be increased as needed, adding that the Axiata Arena in Bukit Jalil has been operating as a vaccination centre since June 7.

THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK