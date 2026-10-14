Over 4,000 school bullying cases recorded between March and August: Malaysia education ministry

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Malaysia’s education ministry added that various measures have been taken to improve safety and monitoring.

KUALA LUMPUR – More than 4,000 bullying cases were recorded across schools and boarding schools in Malaysia between March and August 2026 , the Dewan Rakyat was told.

Of these, 2,480 cases involved physical bullying, 1,386 comprised verbal bullying, 243 were non-verbal bullying and 180 were cyberbullying, said the Malaysian Education Ministry.

“The figures show that efforts to eradicate bullying must be continuous and not only limited to disciplinary action.

“Each complaint must be given the appropriate attention and investigated in accordance with the set procedures and followed by the necessary intervention measures,” it said in a written parliamentary reply on Oct 14 .

The ministry added that various measures have been taken to improve safety and monitoring, including the installation of CCTVs at 200 boarding schools in 2025 through an allocation of RM3 million (S$943,000) .

The initiative, it said, was continued in 2026 with CCTVs installed at 333 boarding schools.

“For Phase 3 next year, RM15 million has been allocated to expand CCTV installation across 1,000 schools nationwide,” it said.

It added that 300 MySTEP Hostel Warden Assistants (MyPWA) have been deployed to boarding schools since April 1 .

“They assist more than 10,000 existing wardens in matters concerning student safety, welfare and well-being, especially when it comes to supervision at night,” it said, adding that the ministry has also conducted Hostel Safety Audits across 850 schools.

“These measures aim to identify areas requiring improvement at the school level and ensure that appropriate follow-up action can be taken,” the ministry added.

The ministry also said physical facilities cannot be solely depended on when it comes to safety monitoring.

“Supervision by school personnel, awareness of changes in students’ behaviour and prompt action in response to complaints are also essential components in ensuring a safe hostel environment,” it said.

It also said the ministry’s bullying complaint portal has been improved through the introduction of an anonymous reporting function.

“This provides students, witnesses and other relevant parties with a channel to lodge complaints more confidently, without compromising the need for proper investigations.”

“The management of bullying cases has also been strengthened through Education Ministry Professional Circular No. 12 of 2023, concerning the Implementation of Guidelines for Managing Bullying Misconduct in Educational Institutions under the Education Ministry.”

“These guidelines cover the receipt of complaints, investigations, disciplinary action, intervention and follow-up monitoring,” it said.

The ministry added that any cases involving elements of criminal offence, a report must be lodged with the relevant authorities for further investigation in accordance with the law.

It also noted that behavioural change is required when it comes to addressing bullying, noting the implementation of the School Anti-Bullying Framework for Empowerment (SAFE).

“Student character development is also strengthened through the Generasi Madani programme.

“These efforts will be continued in a more structured manner through the 2027 School Curriculum, with emphasis on instilling values, courtesy, good character, integrity and empathy.

“These initiatives are important in building a school culture that rejects violence, respects differences and encourages students to seek help when faced with unsafe situations,” it said.

The ministry was responding to Muhammad Fawwaz Mohamad Jan who asked about the number of bullying cases recorded in schools and boarding schools since the Anti-Bullying Act was enforced and measures to improve safety monitoring in boarding schools. THE STAR/ ASIA NEWS NETWORK