Over 400 aftershocks rock northern Philippines a day after earthquake, at least 36 injured

MANILA - Over 400 aftershocks rocked northern Philippines on Wednesday, one day after a 6.4-magnitude earthquake jolted provinces in the area and injured at least 36 people.

The quake, which struck at 10.59pm on Tuesday, damaged churches dating back to the Spanish colonial times and shut down an international airport in Laoag City, capital of Ilocos Norte, home province of President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.

The quake, whose epicentre was at Tineg town in Abra province, had a shallow depth of 11km, but its effects were felt as far away as Metro Manila, some 330km to the south.

A total of 436 aftershocks had been recorded as at Wednesday afternoon, the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council said.

The quake caused power outages in parts of Cagayan province, and triggered landslides and rockslides that blocked highways in Abra and Ilocos Norte.