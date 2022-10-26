Over 400 aftershocks rock northern Philippines a day after earthquake, at least 10 injured

MANILA - As many as 436 aftershocks rocked northern Philippines on Wednesday, one day after a 6.4-magnitude earthquake jolted provinces in the area and injured at least 10 people.

The quake, which struck at 10.59pm on Tuesday, damaged churches dating back to the Spanish colonial times and shut down an international airport in Laoag City, capital of President Ferdinand Marcos Jr’s home province Ilocos Norte.

The earthquake, whose epicenter was at Tineg town in Abra province, had a shallow depth of 11km, but was felt as far away as Metro Manila, some 330km to the south.

A total of 436 aftershocks have been recorded as of Wednesday afternoon, the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council said.

The earthquake caused power outages in parts of the Cagayan province and triggered landslides and rockslides that blocked highways in Abra and Ilocos Norte.